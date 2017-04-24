Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a £2m health research facility have been unveiled.

GAMA Healthcare plans a new £2m research and development centre in Greetland.

A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for permission to build a new two-story unit spread across 6,500 sq ft at the North Dean Business Park on Stainland Road.

GAMA Healthcare Ltd is a world leader in the manufacture and development of infection control products for the healthcare sector.

It is the largest supplier of wet and dry wipes in the UK and their products are in every NHS hospital and sold in 60 countries worldwide.

Fletcher Rae, a Manchester-based architectural firm, will oversee the work if it gets the go-ahead from Calderdale planners.

It will involve demolishing the former 1970s Riverside House.

Ben Battye, Fletcher Rae director, said: “The scheme will comprise an open plan office environment and cutting edge research laboratories, as well as auxiliary space for the production of test product samples.

“An outdoor terrace overlooking the river is included to host informal meetings and external dining.

“The new facility will house GAMA’s staff that have been working nearby in a temporary space in Luddendenfoot since their previous workplace in Calderdale was badly damaged in the Boxing Day floods in 2015.”