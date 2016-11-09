Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THIRTY firefighters entered the old Kirklees College building to tackle yet another arson attack.

And they all agree - it’s time the building needs to be pulled down.

They’ve were called out at 8.30pm last night and were at the old college for five hours.

Watch Commander Darren Bagley said: “It was a targeted arson attack.

“We had 30 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus go inside - it’s a dangerous job to go inside a building but because of the flat roof and seat of the fire we had to get inside to tackle it, plus have an aerial platform from above.

“But it’s dangerous committing firefighters inside. The other worry is whether someone is inside the building.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this can’t go on.

“After the last fire they put a security guard on but it hasn’t stopped it happening.”

He said crews could see the flames from their station, just a few hundred yards away on Huddersfield’s ringroad.

It’s believed Tuesday’s fire originated on the first and second floors, in the old languages corridor and library area.

Fire crews from throughout West Yorkshire were called, including crews from Rastrick and Cleckheaton.

It’s the fifth arson attack this year at the derelict old college.

The blaze is the fourth at the building this year. The site was last visited by firefighters in June, as well as in April and February earlier this year.