A disgruntled clubber caused damage to a Batley nightspot when bouncers refused to let him in.

Kyle Harrop was ordered to pay compensation after smashing a door at the TBC nightclub in Bradford Road.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that the incident happened shortly after 2am on December 17 last year.

He said: “The defendant was out drinking and socialising, words were exchanged and door staff would not allow him entry.

“He walked off towards the front of the nightclub and kicked the glass in one of the doors of the premises, causing it to smash.”

Harrop said that he couldn’t recall much about the evening but accepted that he caused damage after being shown some CCTV footage.

He said he was reckless in damaging the door as he aimed a kick at it and was initially offered a police caution.

This was on the basis that he attended a specified course and paid compensation for the damaged door but was summonsed to court when he failed to do either.

Harrop, of Frances Road in Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, was handed a 12-month conditional discharge but must pay £150 compensation to the club.

He will also have to pay £85 court costs.