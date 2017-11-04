Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've lost a friendly ferret he may be squatting at a stranger's house.

The polecat like creature was discovered by Dianne Lockwood at her house near the Sair Inn, Linthwaite, early this morning.

While pet ferrets and wild polecats are difficult to distinguish it is likely the furry 'squatter' belongs to someone due to its friendly manner

Dianne said: "It looked friendly but scared me as I had a babe in arms.

"I had a chicken in the oven cooling from the night before so it was probably attracted to that. It was hungry and I put dog biscuits out for it. It hung around for about an hour."

But the ferret was soon back.

Dianne added: "He's taking quite an attachment to me. He keeps coming back."