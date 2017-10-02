Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The parents of Zack Barrett – the Huddersfield youngster who tragically died of a rare brain tumour – have announced they are expecting a baby.

Parents Katie and Ryan Barrett, of Kirkheaton, shared the news on social media, saying it was a “gift” left by Zack.

Six-year-old twin Zack lost his battle with the rare form of tumour Diffuse Pontine Glioma (DPG) in July. The condition had been diagnosed in November 2016, and he bravely endured months of radiotherapy.

Katie and Ryan, and Zack’s twin brother Leo were devastated after losing Zack in July but say the latest happy news has given them hope for the future.

Katie said: “We will never be able to replace Zack. But he has left us a wonderful gift.”

She added that Leo “has been coping very well” since losing his brother, but that they were delighted he will have another sibling.

Katie had her first scan at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on Monday morning and shared a copy of the scan online.

Hundreds have been sending congratulations and good wishes to the family.

Zack’s legacy has been marked with images of butterflies, after his family said one landed on his window at Martin House Hospice on the day he died.

His legacy is also £43,000 which was raised by the community initially to provide the family with memories following the diagnosis, but is to now be put towards research into DPG, as well as funding for Martin House Hospice.