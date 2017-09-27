Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tractors of all types and sizes took to the roads of Calderdale for a charity fundraising event.

A Huddersfield-built David Brown tractor led the way as 56 vehicles dating from the late 1950s to the present day featured in the second annual Calderdale Charity Tractor Run to raise well over £1,000 for Calder Valley Mountain Rescue and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Members of the mountain rescue team provided marshals for the event, which drew admiring crowds along a 26-mile route starting and finishing at Craggs Country Business Park at Hebden Bridge and taking in Mytholmroyd, Luddenden Foot, Sowerby, Greetland, Rishworth and Ripponden.

The event was organised by Ripponden man Graham Mellor, who led the parade with his David Brown 990 Implematic, a machine which rolled off the production line at the firm’s Meltham Mills plant in January, 1963 – the same month and year in which Graham was born.

Graham, a trained mechanic, said: “I was brought up at Cartworth Moor and everyone when we were kids when to a farm and saw the tractors. I found this tractor advertised on eBay. It was in Norwich. I checked the details and found it matched my criteria.”

Graham, a member of the David Brown Tractor Club, paid £1,600 for the machine and spent five months restoring it before taking it to shows.

Members of tractor clubs and farmers driving “working” tractors were among those taking part in the weekend’s charity run. “There were a lot of people out and about, “ said Graham. “There were people all the way round the route. There will definitely be another one next year.”