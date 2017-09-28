Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on August 31:

Manaver Hussain Mohammed Din, 37, of Ravenhouse Road, Dewsbury. Assault, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and displayed some writing or a sign which was threatening or abusive in Huddersfield on August 4. The assault was racially aggravated. Jailed for 24 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Jasjeet Singh Heer, 29, of Bent Lea, Bradley. Intentionally exposed genitals at Dunelm Mill, Huddersfield Retail Park, Beck Road, Huddersfield, on August 1. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of exposing his genitals and failing to surrender. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days. Defendant must register as a sex offender with the police for five years. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

James Steven Petty, 20, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Crosland Moor. Failed to comply with the notification requirements as a sex offender, as failed to notify the police that he was of no fixed abode and was staying at an address where a person under the age of 18 was present in Huddersfield between June 1 and August 30. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Ben Hall, 18, of Cumberworth Lane, Lower Cumberworth, Huddersfield. Dangerous driving and driving without insurance on Busker Lane, Scissett, on May 9. Community order made for 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 hours. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £200 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 1:

Geoffrey Collier, 62, of Bronte Road, Batley. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Dewsbury on July 29. Fined £85 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Wilkinson, 28, of Conway Crescent, Batley. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison as did not live permanently at approved address. Fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Taurus Bockus, 25, of Park Drive, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Firth Street, Aspley, on August 13. Fined £340 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Craig Leach, 36, of Scar Lane, Milnsbridge. Drunk and disorderly behaviour at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 15. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kieron Heppinstall, 23, of Sullivan Close, Crosland Moor. Assault in Huddersfield on March 15. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Anthony Wray, 42, of Ashbourne Gardens, Cleckheaton. Drink driving on Leeds Road, Mirfield. Fined £340 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for three years.

Shakur Ahmed Y Ellam, 31, of Conway Crescent, Batley Carr, Batley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Conway Crescent, Batley, on August 2. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for two years.

Israr Latif, 33, of Beech Street, Paddock. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on Dingle Road, Marsh, on August 14. Fined £130 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Kyle James Lindley, 26, of Daleside, Thornhill Edge, Dewsbury. Stole a crate of Fosters lager worth £10 from Chidswell Service Station on August 18 and Strongbow cider worth £11 from One Stop, Thornhill, on July 29. Also stole two bottles of vodka worth £52 from Londis Convenience Store, Liversedge, on July 28. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay £63 compensation.

Thomas Wilson, 36, of Gledhill Terrace. Dewsbury Moor. Stole meat worth £50 on May 20 and meat worth £55 on May 26, both from the Co-op, Old Bank Road, Mirfield. Also stole meat and laundry detergent worth £350 from the same Co-op store between July 4 and 5, and steak worth £6 from Iceland, Railway Street Retail Park, Dewsbury, on August 7. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four months. Ordered to pay £455 compensation in total

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 4:

Jacob David Wrigglesworth, 18, of Shirley Avenue, Birstall. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on August 1 and 8. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Andrew Heeley, 51, of Spring Bank Croft, Holmfirth. Shared a private sexual photograph or film without the consent of an individual who appeared in it in Holmfirth on April 4. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Patrick Christopher Laffey, 55, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Possession of a bladed article, namely a Stanley knife, at Huddersfield Police Station,on May 25. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs. Weapon seized.

Damien Alexander Sebastian Wood, 40, of East Bath Street, Batley. Trespassed at Dewsbury Railway Station on August 21, 2016, and stole a charity tin worth £15, a cash till containing £97 cash, £90 in newspaper vouchers and cigarettes worth £750. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 5:

Raheel Akhtar, 28, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 21. Fined £165 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Csaba Bogdan, 24, of Wilson Wood, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work session on June 23 and office appointment on June 28. Order varied - six hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

George Crosbie, of Chickenley Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend rehabilitation activity days on July 20 and August 10. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to three days.

Ryan Driver, 27, of Kirby Row, Kirkheaton. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on March 7. Fined £133 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed wth three points.

Natalie Victoria Ingram, 28, of Robinson Street, Aspley. Damaged a car and assaulted a police officer and another person on Queen Street South, Huddersfield, on June 19. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £160 compensation in total, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hishvar Jebbo, 51, of Lockwood Road, Huddersfield. Speeding on the M5, Worcestershire, on February 17. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Mark Arron Johnson, 27, of Marsden Lane, Marsden. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order for curfew to be relaxed for defendant to attend a charity event. Order varied.

Andrew Mrozowicz, 34, of West Park Street, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did not attend office appointments on June 8 and August 4. Order varied - handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to four days.

Dale Adam Vokes, 25, of no fixed address. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order, as curfew is now unworkable. Order varied - curfew removed and community order made with a rehabilitation activity of up to four days.

Kevin Phillip Fisher, 61, of Healds Avenue, Liversedge. Attempted to steal three lots of petrol on Well Street, Littletown, Liversedge on February 13. Also had an item with him for use theft, namely a plastic container, hose, screwdriver and homemade drill in Bradford on the same date. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 7. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

James Lee Day, 19, of Malham Court, Oakes. Breached a non-molestation order in Honley between July 30 and August 3. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 12 hours and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to eight days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Rupert Lees, 38, of Hawthorne Terrace, Crosland Moor, Crosland. Breached a restraining order in Huddersfield on August 1. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 14 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Amanda Auty, 42, of Garforth Court, Mirfield. Caused £200 of damage to the rear wing of a car and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Garforth Court, Mirfield, on July 22. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Ordered to pay £120 compensation, and £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Lodge, 55, of Savile Road, Savile Park, Halifax. Assault on Dale View, Longwood, on June 24. Curfew with electronic monitoring impose for eight weeks, excluding September 15 to 28. Restraining order made until September 5. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on September 6:

Joshua Anthony Allsop, 26, of unknown address. Stole food worth £30 from Tesco, Dewsbury, on July 9 and food worth £1.60 from the same place on August 5. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 1 and failed to attend an assessment to establish drug use at Huddersfield Police Station on August 17. Jailed for 14 weeks. Ordered to pay £100.57 compensation.

Samuel Cornelias Arundel, 19, of Cross Lane, Newsome. Caused £250 of damage to a window at Hillcrest Filling Station, Linthwaite, on April 19, and committed assault on the same day in Huddersfield. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge order for a previous offence of possession of cannabis. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Darren James Mooney, 38, of Burnsall Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby. Breached a restraining order in Huddersfield on May 8. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Christopher Rayner, 34, of Kenmoor Drive, Cleckheaton. Speeding on Kirstall Road, Leeds, on December 8, 2016. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Stacey Elizabeth Robinson, 35, of Hanson Lane, Lockwood. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on March 16. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Calvins Costa Clive Williams, 46, of Eastlands, Almondbury. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 6. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Stephanie Amanda Hanson, 28, of Greenfield, Heckmondwike. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Bradford on January 27. Fined £207 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £310 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Andre Jermaine Clarke, 28, of Wood Lane, Newsome. Driving without insurance on Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on September 19, 2016. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £200 costs.