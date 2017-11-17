Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have stolen 2,000 rare Lego sets, destined to be presents for children in hospital over Christmas, from a children's charity.

It is believed the 'Lego 24 in 1' sets were snatched from a vehicle parked at Oakes Mills West industrial estate, New Hey Road, between 5pm yesterday (Thursday) and this morning (Friday).

The charity hit was Fairy Bricks which donates Lego gifts to sick children. The charity's fans include Felix the Station Cat , of whom the charity made a life-sized Lego model.

The rare stolen sets - set number 40222 - were donated by Lego as part of a promotion last Christmas and are not available in the shops.

(Image: Fairy Bricks)

The burglars entered the gated complex before forcing open a door on a van belonging to the charity and carting away the toys.

Fairy Bricks founder Kevin Gascoigne said he is devastated that 2,000 sets intended for children in hospital were grabbed in what he believes was a 'targeted' burglary.

Mr Gascoigne said: "We are devastated. We're trying to do lovely things and someone has done this. It really hurts.

"These were given to us for free by Lego.

(Image: Lego)

"We don't know what we're going to do now. We where hoping to visit 100 hospitals in December as part of our #builttogive campaign and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary was the first port of call."

Mr Gascoigne added: "There are people who sell one or two of these sets legitimately but if anyone sees these for sale in volume they need to contact the police."

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector for Huddersfield, James Kitchen, said: “The items stolen were intended to help improve the wellbeing of children who may be in hospital, or hospices over the festive period.

“I would appeal to anyone to may have been in the area overnight who may have seen or heard anything suspicious or who has any information to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone who may see the sets advertised for sale via online auction sites or social media, or who is invited to buy them in person to think twice.

“These are not sets you would be able to ordinarily purchase and their availability to you may not be legitimate.

“If you are in doubt of the sets origin, don’t buy them, but contact the police.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information or who has seen the sets for sale or has been offered them should contact police via 101 quoting 13170537540.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.