Owners of a disabled duck are in despair after it disappeared.

Meltham Wildlife Rescue issued an appeal to trace the impaired bird who has a seriously disfigured leg and is unable to walk properly.

Rescue workers say her disability makes her more vulnerable to attacks from foxes, cats and dogs and are seriously worried.

The mallard took off from the rescue’s garden on Sunday after she flew into a neighbour’s garden then further afield. Volunteers say she was spotted flying over the moors at Wessenden on Monday but has not been seen since.

Writing on their Facebook page, the rescue centre said: “She is not use to looking for food and her disability puts her at high risk of fox, cat or dog attack especially as she gets weak quickly.

“She has to be in Meltham somewhere.

“She is a mallard duck and wont be hard to spot as she can only flutter or fly short distances and her leg problem is obvious.”

The duck is described as similar looking to the one in the picture. Anyone with information should call 07595422739.

Residents are also urged to check under bushes in their garden and in garages or sheds which may have been left open.