A crossing over a trail track in Batley used by hundreds of people every day is safe – for now.

Last weekend Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin brought together Network Rail staff and the local community to talk about the future of Lady Anne Crossing, which links to Howley Street.

It is at risk due to the potential electrification of local rail services.

Ms Brabin chaired the meeting which was attended by over 40 members of the public, showing clear public interest surrounding the crossing’s future.

The five representatives of Network Rail heard an array of public concerns, including complaints that the crossing had been closed to traffic with little prior notice, and if the same was to happen to the footpath, residents would be affected.

Network Rail said there was no immediate risk to the crossing, but its future depended on a decision due to be taken by the Department of Transport next year which will rule on electrification along the TransPennine rail route.

Ms Brabin said: “It’s important Network Rail heard what our community had to say about the future of Lady Anne Crossing, so I’m please we managed to get them to come and listen. I’m glad that there will no overnight changes and we’ll play our full part in the consultation, when it comes around.”