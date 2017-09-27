Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little Oakley Gledhill, who suffers severe epileptic seizures, has been sent home from school twice in two days for inappropriate behaviour.

Now his mother is calling for him to be moved to a special school where his health issues and behavioural problems can be properly managed.

The four-year-old, known as Bear, is at the centre of a wrangle between his parents and his headteacher over the wearing of a protective soft helmet.

The issue was in the spotlight last week when Bear, who suffers from a range of health problems including tuberous sclerosis, hyper mobility and epilepsy, bumped his head in the playground. Against the express wishes of his parents he was not wearing his helmet at the time.

This week, two days after his story was highlighted in the Examiner, Bear’s mother Lorraine Brocklehurst was shocked to receive a letter from Lisa Walton-Thorpe, headteacher at Christ Church CE Academy in Huddersfield, advising her that her son had hit fellow pupils, bit a member of staff on the arm and swore at staff and pupils.

The letter, dated September 25, read: “I realise that this decision may well be upsetting for you and your family, but the decision to send Oakley home has not been taken lightly.”

It added that Bear should not enter school premises, including the school grounds, without Mrs Walton-Thorpe’s prior consent until September 26.

The following day Bear attended school as normal. Soon afterwards Mrs Brocklehurst received a telephone call from the school demanding that she collect her son as he was being sent home again.

Said Lorraine: “I know Bear is not an angel but these things don’t just happen. There must have been a trigger to set him off.

“But his behavioural issues are related to his illness. In the past Oakley has fallen and bumped his face, resulting in a mild seizure. The outcome is that he becomes nasty and violent.

“It’s not the first time that he has abused another child, but the teachers cannot cope with him. Any time they cannot deal with him they exclude him from school. If they cannot keep an eye on the one child that is disabled then he needs to go to another school where he can get one-on-one care.”

Christ Church CE Academy headteacher Lisa Walton-Thorpe confirmed that Bear had been sent home in the past for biting and hitting other members of staff.

She added: “Oakley has not been excluded from school as he is not statutory school age. Biting, hitting and swearing are considered unacceptable behaviours for any pupil in school. As head teacher I have a duty of care for the welfare and safety of the other pupils in the class and to my staff.”