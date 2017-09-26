Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grandma on the school run accidentally locked a one-year-old girl in her car after giving her the keys to play with in the back seat.

Firefighters were called to Holmfirth Junior, Infant and Nursery School on Cartworth Road after a breakdown company said they couldn’t get to the scene for some time.

A crew from Huddersfield fire station had to break a small window on the Ford C-MAX to get to the baby who had nodded off after a few tears.

The baby had been stuck in the car for around 40 minutes from around 3.30pm.