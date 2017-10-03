Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six people – including four children – were taken to hospital after a three-car smash on the school run.

The collision happened on Bradley Road outside All Saints Catholic College and the Bradley Bar Private Day Nursery in Bradley this morning (Tues).

Fire, police and ambulances all attended the scene and two adults and four children were all taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

The Examiner understands no one has was seriously injured in the crash, and that all were taken to hospital “as a precaution.”

Watch commander Andy Wooller, who attended the scene from Huddersfield Fire Station, said the injured were suffering “from shock more than anything else.”

He added: “Nobody was trapped and needed extricating so we stayed to assist the police and ambulances. Nobody had been driving fast but it can still be quite a traumatic experience.

“There were two adults and two older children, high school aged, and two younger ones around primary school age. They were wearing their school uniforms obviously on a school run.”

Fuel was also spilled on the road in the collision and police and fire helped clear the scene.

The collision blocked part of the road and congestion quickly built up around the Bradley Bar roundabout, with traffic queuing back up Fixby Road and down Bradford Road.