Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A schoolgirl screamed in fear after a stone smashed through her mum’s car window as they drove through Linthwaite.

Emma Keighley and daughter Georgia, nine, were on Manchester Road, near shops at the junction with Linfit Lane, when someone hurled a stone at their brand new Kia Sportage on Monday just after 8pm.

The rock landed in the back seat – where Georgia would normally be sitting alongside her cousin.

Emma, of Crosland Moor, said she was thankful that her daughter had been sitting in the front seat at the time.

Moments before the rock hit the rear window Emma recalls passing two children aged about 11 or 12, although she doesn’t know if they were responsible.

“My daughter just screamed and was shouting ‘mummy, mummy’. It was so frightening – the whole window just exploded.”

“The people who did this are morons who don’t realise the consequences of their actions.”

Emma is now facing a repair bill expected to be around £250 as the insurance excess on the car – which she has owned for only two months – is larger than the repair bill.

Georgia’s father, Garry Marriott, has put up a £50 reward for information about the stone thrower.

He said that the incident had left his daughter very upset.

West Yorkshire Police have been informed of the incident.