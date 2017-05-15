Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Happy Valley dominated this year’s television BAFTAs.

The hit BBC One TV show filmed around the Calder Valley swept the boards at last night’s prestigious TV awards.

It won best Drama Series and actress Sarah Lancashire was named best Leading Actress for her portrayal of Sgt Catherine Cawood.

Picking up her award at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday night, Lancashire paid tribute to the “phenomenally talented Sally Wainwright” and thanked fellow nominee Claire Foy, star of The Crown which missed out, for “the best 10 hours I’ve ever spent under a duvet”.

Happy Valley is filmed in Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge, Huddersfield, Elland and the areas across Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford.

Lancashire, who also gained fans for her role in Last Tango In Halifax, credited series writer Sally Wainwright for encouraging her to join Happy Valley, even though she had reservations.

“When we first started reading I thought I was wrong for the role,” she said. “I couldn’t find a way of feeling comfortable with it.”

She also paid tribute to The Crown star Claire Foy who had been tipped to win the award.

While Lancashire said she was delighted with the accolade, she admitted: “I thought Claire would win tonight. Her performance was sensational ... I would like to be able to chop this trophy in half and say to her: ‘There you go.”’