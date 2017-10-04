Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have revealed what they get up to during the international break.

Town supporters Lee Kennedy and Hannah Dixon decided it was the perfect time to get married so they chose this Saturday to tie the knot

The couple, from Thornhill, Dewsbury , have organised a Town-themed wedding with invites and table markers designed in blue and white.

Lee, 31, a graphic designer, said: “I proposed in Paris at the Eiffel Tower then we set the date around the international break.”

The happy couple revealed their wedding plans on Twitter after Town defender Mathias Zanka asked: “What do HTAFC fans do while it’s international break, to pass time until next Prem game?”

What do HTAFC fans do while it’s international break, to pass time until next Prem game? — Mathias Zanka (@Mzanka) October 3, 2017

Here’s what other fans had to say:

Robert Wilson said: “Stand outside shops whilst my missus buys shoes.”

James said: “I spend most of the day gazing at a photo of Christopher Schindler .”

Danny Greenwood added: “Watch Schindler’s penalty on repeat.”

Luke Nicholson said: “Mostly moan about how I wish they’d scrap international football so we don’t have to have a break from the proper stuff.”

Jamie Jones tweeted: “Be really miserable for two weeks until we get to see the boys in action again. International football is very boring compared to the Prem!”

Glenys added: “Watch the play-off final over and over again! Or is that just me?”