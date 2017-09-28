Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A petition signed by more than 1,000 people has been handed to a firm which has ignored requests for a bridleway.

The Kirklees Bridleways Group (KBG) wants the Myers Group to give permission for a bridleway through Honley Woods, which it owns.

It means horse users, cyclists and walkers could avoid the 60mph Meltham Road, where there have been a few near-miss accidents.

Members of KBG handed over a petition to the Myers Group at their base off Leeds Road.

Mark Corrigan, chairman of KBG said in 2014 Myers entered talks with Beverley Corrigan, access officer for the British Horse Society, and they were originally in support of a bridleway.

It was an idea that also had the support of Kirklees’ Public Rights of Way officers and all parties believed the plan had been agreed and it would be ready by October 2016.

The Myers group even gave keys to the BHS for an organised ride just a month before ending dialogue.

Mr Corrigan explained: “The Local Plan came out and they didn’t get agreement for a quarry so they decided they were no longer going to support the route.

“We wrote letters, as did the British Horse Society, Meltham Town Council, a few local landowners but the only person to get a reply was (former MP) Jason McCartney and they told him they’d had a ‘change of direction.’

“It seems to us because they didn’t get their way with planning, they took their bat and ball home and they’ve been ignoring us since.

“The petition is to show the strength of feeling there is for a bridleway.

“For me safety is key, there have been two near-misses very recently, one involved a 13-year-old girl.

“If we can create a route through the woods it will increase safety and recreation too.”

Clr Edgar Holroyd-Doveton, Holme Valley North Independent, said: “There was some positivity around it to start, but they went cold to the idea and instead of what should have been a nod of approval became they are ignoring us.

“Myers are the landowners, and the group are looking at a permissive use, so Myers don’t have to put any money towards it.

“It will have many benefits, it will be available for recreation, it gets people off Meltham Road and reduces accidents and the number of near misses.”

The group has raised the finds for the creation of the bridleway and has the support of the PROW team at Kirklees.

They even raised funds to create horse styles and say there is little work involved as the surface through the woods is suitable.

A spokesperson for the Myers Group said: “Myers group welcomes open and balanced dialogue, and will continue to consider options for accessibility alongside its ongoing responsibilities for the woodland, other users and the areas previously developed and now restored at Honley Wood, though this consideration does not, at the present time provide for implementation of new arrangements.

“The Myers Group is nevertheless happy to continue constructive dialogue with the petitioners’ representatives with a view to bring this matter to an agreeable conclusion.”