Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new woodland trail has been set up in Huddersfield.

The trail is in Longley Woods near Huddersfield town centre and the walk both starts and finishes at the the Dog Kennel Bank entrance.

Called Lose Yourself, the woodland wellbeing trail designed by Get Out More CIC. This is a social enterprise which helps people connect with nature to feel better about themselves in mind and body.

At each of the eight pauses along the way walkers are guided to try a sensory activity such as listening to woodland sounds or using peripheral vision, or simply take time to pause and reflect.

The self-guided walk can be done with a booklet or digitally by using mobile phones to scan the QR codes positioned along the route, which link to the online version of the trail found at www.naturalkirklees.org/outdoor/longley-woods/

Research indicates that contact with nature is effective in helping to lower blood pressure, improve mood and combat stress.

Annie Berrington from Get Out More said: “By encouraging adults to pause and reconnect with nature on their doorstep, we hope the trail will inspire local people to make a habit of being active in nature. People only care about local nature spaces if they feel a connection to them, so we hope the trail brings more people to this beautiful woodland just outside the town centre, to discover what a calm and relaxing place it is, and they are inspired to help look after it.”

Louise Galvin from Friends of Longley Woods said, “Our woods are a hidden gem so close to the centre of town. While lots of folk remember playing in these woods in their childhood, most say they have not been for years. The walk is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with the woods, discover them for the first time, or experience them in a new way.”

The project received funding from Kirklees Council. Photographs in the booklet were by Huddersfield-born photographer James Drury and the design was by Huddersfield designer Debby Fulgoni.