Nervous learner drivers could be ‘mirror, signal, manoeuvring’ from a new test centre in Huddersfield.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has applied for planning permission for a new base in the town.

Documents lodged with Kirklees Council show the agency has applied to convert offices at Pennine Business Park, off Bradley Road at Bradley, into a new centre.

The premises are currently occupied by accounting firm Crowther’s, who only moved into the building earlier this year.

Signs offering the premises to let were recently installed and the 3,000 sq ft of office space is being advertised by Eddisons Commercial.

It is thought they are planning to sub-let the ground floor of the building.

It is not clear if the location, which is difficult to reach by public transport, is only for practical tests.

The DVSA refused to confirm or deny if the move was definite, should the green light be given by Kirklees planners.

It said: “DVSA often explores options for new premises, planning applications form a very early part of that exploration.

“DVSA would only announce a new location for premises when it comes to realisation.”

The current Huddersfield Test Centre is based at Waverley House in Edgerton while theory tests take place at Ramsden House, opposite Primark on New Street in the town centre.

The plans submitted to Kirklees show the DVSA wants to create a new entrance to the premises and completely re-model the interior with meeting rooms, areas for examiners and a lobby area and toilets for driving test candidates.