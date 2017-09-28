Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans have received an apology from the club for the long delays in the arrival of replica shirts – which are now due to arrive towards the end of next month.

The club’s retail department has now received confirmed delivery dates for the next batch of this season’s replica shirts.

A club spokesman said: “Having received confirmation of delivery from PUMA licensee and supplier Genesis Teamwear, the Retail Department will be able to fulfil all existing replica shirt pre-orders before the Premier League game at home to Manchester United on Saturday October 21.”

Pre-orders will be sent to supporters as the kit is received, meaning some fans will receive their replica shirts earlier than this projected time.

Once all pre-orders have been satisfied, the remaining stock of replica shirts will go on sale in Town’s retail outlets on a first come, first served basis.

A further delivery of all three replica shirts is expected in early December to fulfil the expected demand for Christmas.

Huddersfield Town’s retail manager Luke Cowan issued an apology and thanked fans for their patience.

He said the club would have ordered more shirts but hadn’t anticipated promotion to the Premier League when the order had been placed.

He said: “On behalf of the club, I would like to thank all Huddersfield Town fans who are waiting for their replica shirts for their patience and apologise for the delay.

“Due to the long timescales involved in ordering replica shirts, we had to make our initial summer order before we knew our divisional status for the 2017/18 season.

“Had we known we would be enjoying life in the Premier League, we would have catered better for the high demand.

“As it is, the demand we’ve experienced for all three replica shirts – the home shirt in particular – has been beyond our highest expectations.

“We all take great pride in seeing so many Town fans sporting the new blue and white stripes and that pride will only grow as pre-orders are fulfilled.”

Despite the apology, some fans on social media said they had expected them to be delivered in September.

One fan said it was “really disappointing and poor service” from the club.