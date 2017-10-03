Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has thanked Huddersfield people for backing a 15-day charity walk – which included a memorable encounter with Felix the railway cat.

The normally laid-back kitty lashed out at Jeff during a media call on the steps of Huddersfield Railway Station part-way through the presenter’s long-distance trek which visited 40 football grounds and raised £375,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Jeff and friends were joined by celebrities on sections of the March for Men – including Huddersfield Town ambassador Andy Booth.

Jeff has been nominated as Just Giving’s Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year for his efforts in June. People can vote for him at justgiving.com/awards/2017/voting. The closing date for votes is Sunday (Oct 8).

Jeff said: “I’m immensely proud to have completed this challenge for Prostate Cancer UK, a charity incredibly close to my heart. It was an amazing journey, all the way from Exeter City to Newcastle United with some amazing local support.

“Over two years, I’m proud to have raised more than £800,000 for this brilliant charity, from Hartlepool to Wembley, and now Exeter to Newcastle, through footballing hotbeds, up hills and down dales with an amazing cast of friends old and new, celebrity and civilian but united with one aim, to tame this dreadful disease.”

Gary Haines, of Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We were blown away at the support before and during the event. Walkers, clubs and celebrities really stepped up.”