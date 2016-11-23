Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brendan Cox, the husband of Labour MP Jo Cox, told the Old Bailey he was not there for "retribution" and felt "nothing but pity for" Thomas Mair.

He spoke as Thomas Mair was found guilty of the murder of Jo Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen.

After the conviction, Mrs Cox's widower Brendan, father to the couple's two young children, told the court: "We feel nothing but pity for him that his life was so devoid of love and filled with hatred, his only way of finding meaning was to attack a woman who represented all that was good about the country in an act of supreme cowardice."

Her murder was a political act, and an act of terrorism, driven by hatred that has instead led to an "outpouring of love", he said.

Mr Cox added: "He said, I think, at the time, that he did what he did for Britain and I think that Britain would be ashamed of him.

"And I think Britain is very proud of Jo and I would like everybody to know that.

"A few weeks ago Jo was taken from us and our lives collapsed. To the world, Jo was a member of parliament, a campaigner, an activist and many other things.

"But first and foremost she was a sister, a daughter, an auntie, a wife, and above all a mum to two young children who love her with all their being.

"All their lives they have been enveloped in her love, excited by her energy and inspired by her example.

"We try now not to focus on how unlucky we were to have her taken from us, but how lucky we were to have her in our lives for so long."

He extended his thanks to well-wishers, adding: "This has been Britain at its best - compassionate, courageous and kind. It's given us great strength and solace."

Mrs Cox's sister, Kim Leadbeater, told media outside the Old Bailey: “We can and will work through our pain - and as a family we are stronger and more united.”

Passer-by Bernard Kenny, 78, who was stabbed as he tried to halt the onslaught by jumping on Mair's shoulders from behind, described Mair's actions as a "pure act of evil".

He said in a statement that he would do the same thing again as it was "the right thing to do", even though his actions were not enough to save Mrs Cox.