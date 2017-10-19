Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A defenceless kitten was saved by workmen after cruel motorists threw him from a moving car on the M62.

The adorable moggy would have been traumatised after being hurled onto the carriageway on Tuesday afternoon.

Horrified workmen saw the incident and rushed to the kitten’s aid. Luckily he was not seriously hurt and still has eight lives left.

North West Motorway Police have now posted pictures of the tiny feline on their Twitter and Facebook pages in an attempt to find the person responsible.

The incident happened at junction 18 near Simister Island near Manchester. Officers are broadening their search as the people responsible may have travelled from further afield.

This little fella rescued from J18, M62 after road work crew sighted him being thrown from a moving vehicle. Further enqs to ID offender. pic.twitter.com/EWpq3nz56b — NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) October 17, 2017

Members of the public have reacted with horror, voicing their disgust in the comments under the post.

Jon Cooke wrote: “How could anyone be so cruel! Beyond belief!”

Sandra Carline added: “Thank you to the rescuers, shame on who did this horrendous act. I hope they’re found and severely punished.”

And Joyce Hopkins added: “How cruel. If they didn’t want it they could have given the poor cat to someone or taken it to the RSPCA. Disgusting.”