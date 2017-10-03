Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lack of signs warning lorry drivers of a low bridge in Elland is costing one local company thousands, it is claimed.

Utility management firm Orchard Energy is calling for better signage to warn drivers of large vehicles approaching the railway bridge on Park Road from the direction of Brighouse.

Managing director Amar Hussain made the plea following several incidents of damage caused by drivers using the firm’s car park to turn round after discovering that their vehicles are too high to get under the bridge.

He said Orchard’s premises were about 100 metres away from the bridge and the car park entrance was often the first place for large vehicles to turn around.

Damage caused by lorries turning or reversing into the car park included the original 1870s stone gate posts being knocked over and employees’ cars being struck.

One vehicle hit the bridge and was lodged under it for some time while turning lorries could often take 20 minutes to manoeuvre away from the bridge, causing long tail backs to form on Park Road.

Mr Hussain said: “Over the past year alone the gate posts at Orchard Energy have been hit three times and cost our business thousands of pounds to restore the stonework.

“The bridge is close to the A629 where lots of lorries go to connect to the motorway and we now have multiple lorries using our car park to turn around most days.

“At the moment, there isn’t sufficiently clear low bridge warning signs until you actually reach the bridge, but there needs to be much better signage to make drivers of high vehicles aware so they can find another route.”

Calderdale Council head of highways, Steven Lee, said: “There are a number of roads across Calderdale that have low bridges making them unsuitable for large vehicles. There is clear signage on the approach to these in order to inform drivers of high-sided vehicles that the road ahead is unsuitable.

“From the Brighouse direction coming towards the railway bridges on Park Road, there are warning signs on all three approaches to roundabout at the end of the Ludenscheid Link, as well as two additional signs on Park Road itself.

“Now that these concerns have been highlighted we will revisit the visibility of this signage and also see if any additional signs would be beneficial.”