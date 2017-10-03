Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after attacking his partner in the street outside her Batley home.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim lying unconscious and covered in mud.

She told police that her on/off partner had used a bottle as part of the assault.

Steven Lynn pleaded guilty to the attack when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The Huddersfield court was told that the couple’s relationship was plagued with violence and police had been called out to incidents involving them on a least seven occasions previously.

Lynn was arrested after several residents witnessed the assault on Howley Street shortly before 7pm on Saturday (Sept 30).

One witness was punched in the neck by Lynn as he tried to step in to help the 30-year-old’s partner, magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “Police were called and saw a man punching some foliage and then pulling at the arm of an unconscious female.

“The female was covered in mud and made some remarks to the officers that she had been hit around the face with a glass bottle and then punched to the face, causing her to lose consciousness.”

One witness called police after seeing Lynn kneeing his partner in the head twice.

Another female resident reported a stamping motion directed at the victim and her hair being pulled.

Magistrates heard that Lynn’s partner was taken to hospital but fortunately suffered only superficial injuries.

Mr Bozman added: “Mr Lynn said that he and his partner had bought some vodka and drunk some cans as well.”

The victim refused to give a statement but Lynn pleaded guilty to two charges of assault.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that the couple had been in an on/off relationship for a significant period of time and described the victim as “no shrinking violet.”

He said: “Mr Lynn is adamant that he didn’t use a bottle but has no recollection of what happened.

“She likes a drink, they both get drunk and we end up with this situation.

“My advice is that they need to keep away from each other as when they are together this is what happens.”

Magistrates heard that Lynn, currently of Mount Avenue in Heckmondwike , was last in court after assaulting his partner at Dewsbury and District Hospital. They sentenced him to 16 weeks in custody.

Lynn will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.