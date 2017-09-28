Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More details have been revealed over a major re-development for Huddersfield’s former Kirklees College site.

A huge revamp could see a hotel, offices, flats, a supermarket and shops being built.

The long-awaited redevelopment of the derelict premises is a step closer following the collapse of a previous plan to build a new Lidl supermarket.

More details of what’s planned have now been revealed in a report for Kirklees Council planners, ahead of an official planning application expected in the next few weeks.

The eyesore abandoned further education site on the edge of Huddersfield town centre was bought by developer Trinity One LLP earlier this year.

The Leeds based company stepped in after Oldham based Wiggett Construction pulled out at the eleventh hour, despite having already gained the green light from planners.

Wiggett has never said why it backed out of the proposal, which also included new health facilities and retirement flats.

Trinity One has now revealed more about the scale of its ambitions as it bids to secure planning permission.

It says it wants to build a 102 bedroom hotel, 187 dwellings, more than 30,000 sq ft of retail space, over 44,000 sq ft of offices and 292 parking spaces.

It is thought most of the retail space will be taken up by a supermarket.

The firm has not yet revealed if Lidl is still intending to take on the site .

Plans and artist’s impressions are expected early next month.

The report, ahead of a formal planning application, reveals the firm has vowed to retain the Grade 2* listed former Huddersfield Infirmary building and the Grade 2 listed statue of King Edward VI.

The company says it will demolish the 1970s college buildings, the two rear wings of the former hospital and former nurses accommodation.

Kirklees Conservation officers have said the latter two could be a sticking point as they are considered to be associated with the Grade 2* listed infirmary, which was closed in 1966 when the current hospital was opened.

Trinity One will be required to apply for Listed Building Consent which will involve consultation with Historic England – the public body that looks after England’s historic environment.

The site has been lying empty for four years now, following the college’s move to purpose built premises at Chapel Hill in 2013.

Prior to its sale of the premises, Kirklees College chiefs were forced to employ a security firm after the site was targeted by arsonists and vandals .

Huddersfield firefighters were called out numerous times in 2016 after trespassers broke into the empty buildings and started fires .

Members of Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee will discuss the new plan, before the application is submitted, at a Huddersfield Town Hall meeting on Thursday.