Outstanding rating for Rawthorpe school

A primary school has been praised by inspectors.

Rawthorpe St James CE Infant School, which is part of the Netherhall Learning Campus, was rated “outstanding” following a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) and rated “good” by Ofsted following inspections during summer term.

Some of the pupils are pictured with deputy head Karen Coates and co-head Carrie Green.

Ofsted noted that pupils were keen to learn and said relationships were respectful and pupils’ behaviour in school was “exemplary.”

It said pupils felt safe in school while the curriculum inspired children to learn. All groups of children made good progress and achieved well. The SIAMS report stated that “Christian values have a consistent impact on all members of the school.”