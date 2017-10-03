Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s your chance to have your say on public transport in West Yorkshire.

Members of the public are invited to apply for a place on the Kirklees district transport consultation sub-committee – part of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which covers Kirklees, Calderdale, Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

Meetings are held quarterly and bring together members of the public, local transport companies and district councillors to discuss local transport issues. Meetings take place on a weekday four times a year. Membership is voluntary, but reasonable expenses involved in travelling to the meetings are paid.

The meetings provide updates on local transport services and developments, enable members to highlight public transport concerns and provide an opportunity for the combined authority and its partners to consult on local transport policies and proposals.

No specialist transport knowledge is needed, but applicants must live in Kirklees. Preference is given to people who have experience of public transport, cycling and walking in West Yorkshire.

Go to www.westyorks-ca.gov.uk to download a candidate information pack and application form or call the combined authority’s governance services team on 0113 251 7216. Application forms need to be returned no later than Friday, November 3, 2017.