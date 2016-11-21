Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget pinstripe suits – directors of clay and plastic pipes manufacturer Naylor Drainage were resplendent in outfits featuring colourful connecting pipes when they took part in the Lord Mayor’s Show in London.

Chief executive Edward Naylor and chief operating officer Bridie Warner-Adsetts walked alongside the float for the Worshipful Company of Builders’ Merchants, which was sponsored by the Cawthorne-based company. The float demonstrated the importance of the industry to the UK economy and highlighted the career opportunities for young people. More than 150 floats, vehicles and marching bands featured in the parade.

Said Mr Naylor: “The show is a fabulous event. Unfortunately, the weather was terrible and we got drenched but that didn’t stop thousands and thousands of people from cheering us on – and our suits got plenty of compliments, too!”