Police who spotted a man climbing out of a window might have thought they had caught a burglar.

But when they detained Imran Shah they found that he had committed another offence entirely.

The 43-year-old had crack cocaine on him and was arrested for possession of the drug.

Kirklees magistrates heard that he caught the attention of police parked in their vehicle because of how he left the property on Bradford Road in Fartown.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court : “They saw him coming out of a first floor window and he seemed to be acting suspiciously.

“They stopped him to enquire why he was there and the only thing they found on him was a wrap of white powder.”

Shah, also of Bradford Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug.

He said that he bought the cocaine for £10 for his own use but refused to disclose who he purchased it from.

Shah had 23 offences on his record but none of these were related to drugs.

Magistrates fined him £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

The cocaine will be forfeited and destroyed.