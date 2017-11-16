Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal to find missing Huddersfield teenager Layla Page.

The 16-year-old was last seen at Copthorne Gardens, Bradley , and was reported missing in the early hours of this morning.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and vulnerability.

She is described as white, around 5ft, slim and with dark hair. She is also believed to be wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information about her current location should contact Det Sgt Dale Sawdon via 101 quoting the reference 0051.

Information about a missing person can also be shared with the charity Missing People .

The charity currently has 43 missing people from Yorkshire listed on its website.

These include Golcar man Steven Cooper who went missing in January 2008 .

His car was found near a remote loch in northern Scotland but there was no confirmed sighting and nothing has been heard from him since.