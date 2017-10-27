The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bargain chain Poundworld has withdrawn three Halloween products from sale after a 'potential safety issue' was discovered.

Poundworld, which has stores on New Street and Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield; and at Market Place, Dewsbury; is recalling its Children's Hair Raising Mask and its Children's Hair Raising Hands.

The products details are as follows:

Children's Hair Raising Mask

Product Code: M-48488

Barcode: 5050577484883

Batch: All batches

(Image: Poundworld/Chartered Trading Standards Institute)

Children's Hair Raising Hands

Product Code: M-49080

Barcode: 5050577490808

Batch: All batches

(Image: Poundworld/Chartered Trading Standards Institute)

Anyone who has purchased these products should stop using them immediately, Poundworld has advised.

Advice issued by Poundworld reads: "Please stop using the product immediately and return the item to any Poundworld or Poundworld Plus store - our stores will issue you with a refund or exchange.

"If you have purchased this product for anyone else, then please inform him or her of this recall and they can also return the product as above.

"No other Poundworld products are affected by this notice - we apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their cooperation."

It adds: "Customer safety and satisfaction are of paramount importance to us, therefore we have issued this product recall."

This article first appeared in the Liverpool Echo .