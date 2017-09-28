Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield rarely gets a mention in London-obsessed tourism guides but that could be about to change.

Officials from national tourism body Visit Britain have been in talks with Huddersfield Town with a view to boosting the town’s profile on the back of Premier League football.

Club director Sean Jarvis approached Visit Britain, who are Premier League partners, and provided them with a long list of great things about Huddersfield.

After the meeting in London this week, Mr Jarvis said Visit Britain officials seemed “genuinely surprised and interested” by what Huddersfield had to offer visitors.

“They are now looking at how Huddersfield can be promoted through their channels. It’s important for them to support places around the UK. They have done stuff with Swansea and Liverpool to help to build their profile.”

Over the coming months it is expected that Visit Britain staff will come to a Town home game and also meet Kirklees Council bosses.

“Being in the Premier League gives us the opportunity to tell the story of the club and the town,” said Mr Jarvis.

“We want to explain to people that there more to it than simply being a town in the North.”

Mr Jarvis handed over lots of information about life in Huddersfield and what visitors can expect to see.

He mentioned:

* Holmfirth Vineyard;

* Peak District National Park on the doorstep;

* The town’s Grade I listed train station facade;

* Picturesque and bustling villages from Slaithwaite to Shelley;

* Magnificent beers including Magic Rock;

* Mouthwatering food, including Town’s pie supplier Jones Pies.

Mr Jarvis added: “I encouraged Visit Britain to come to Yorkshire and I invited them to a game. They are speaking to the council about things we could possibly do.

“I hope that in the next three to six months Visit Britain will start learning more about Huddersfield and will look to see how we can really help promote the town.”

A search of the Visit Britain brings up only one article on Huddersfield – a short piece about Huddersfield Town which does not mention any other local attractions.

It says that Huddersfield is a town “between Manchester and Leeds in the north of England” with a football club which can lay claim to winning three successive league titles.

Beneath a Visit Britain website sub-section called ‘Northern England’, Huddersfield does not get a mention, although there is information on the Peak District, Leeds, Manchester, York and so on.

