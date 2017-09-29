Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a race to ‘net’ some very special prizes.

Trying to get a ticket to see Town in the Premier League is virtually impossible these days unless you’re a season ticket holder.

But we were lucky enough to have five pairs provided by Cadbury’s, the official snack partner for the Premier League.

So to have some fun we thought we’d hide them around town and then give clues on our Facebook page to Town fans to find them.

All the lucky winners will be going to watch the team take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime – Town’s first clash against one of the big six in the Premier League following their historic promotion.

The first golden ticket was hidden in a tree outside Ascroft Whiteside Solicitors and Beauforth Finch in John William Street.

Paul Bancroft, who is from Lindley, was working when he noticed our reporter planting the envelope outside his office and ran out to nab it.

He said: “I’m a big Town fan but it was a coincidence.

“I saw the envelope and thought it was someone’s lost post.

“I’m really excited to go. I had been hoping to go but was waiting on a friend to confirm.”

The second golden ticket was hidden in the back pocket of a pair of jeans in Huddersfield Open Market in nearby Brook Street.

Jess Holpuch found it after coming very close to finding the first one.

She said: “I’m really excited. My partner’s a season ticket holder so I’ve been wanting to go all season but I haven’t had a chance to yet. This will be my first game.”

The third golden ticket, which was hidden behind a pipe attached to The Albert pub in Albert Yard, was found by co-workers Jacob Senior and Peter Liversidge on their lunch break.

The fourth golden ticket, which was hidden down a drain in George Street, was found by Joanna Sykes. Her husband and son are season ticket holders so she’s going to bring her daughter to the match.

The last golden ticket was hidden behind a West Yorkshire Police sign at the entrance to Huddersfield Police Station in Albion Street.

Chloe Hargreaves and her friend Ipex Ibrahim found it almost instantly.