Roadworks relating to new industrial and residential development at Lindley Moor are set to stretch into the autumn.

The work at Crosland Road, Oakes, began in May and was scheduled to last 17 weeks and finish this month (Sept).

But they are now expected to take a further three weeks to complete.

The improvements are being done as part of an agreement between Kirklees Council and housebuilders Harron Homes and Taylor Wimpey.

The mixed-use developments at Lindley Moor include new industrial units and more than 200 new homes.

Work has included improving drainage, footpaths and the carriageway as well as resurfacing Crosland Road from Romsey Close to the boundary of the new developments at Lindley Moor. Most of the works has been carried out with temporary lights, although the road has been closed completely at various times for the resurfacing work.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The road closure on Crosland Road has been extended to enable Harron Homes to complete drainage works.”