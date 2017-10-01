Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This magnificent teapot set with a Huddersfield history is for sale in a charity shop.

According to the inscription it was presented to choirmaster Jacob Roberts at Emmanuel church. Lockwood, by the choir and friends as a mark of esteem for the years November 28, 1886 to February 23, 1902.

It is for sale at the Martin House charity shop in Headingley which raises money for the children’s hospice near Wetherby.

Shop volunteer Joan Brown said: “We are selling the set for £30. The church no longer exists I am told, but there may be people in the Huddersfield area who might like to purchase the set due to its local connection so I thought it would be nice to publicise it in Huddersfield before displaying it in the shop.”

Anyone is interested should contact the shop on 0113 275 4996.