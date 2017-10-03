Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex offender has made his third appearance in court in just a week after failing to tell police that he was still homeless.

Harry Trayte was arrested twice in 24 hours last week when he caused a nuisance in both Huddersfield and Holmfirth.

Today he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court for a third time after missing his weekly appointment with police.

The 23-year-old, who has mental health issues, was last month ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years after exposing himself to staff at the Carphone Warehouse in Dewsbury .

Because Trayte, formally of Thongsbridge, currently has no fixed address, he is required to register with police on a weekly basis.

When he failed to do so police arrested him, magistrates were told.

Trayte appeared in court last Wednesday for breach of the peace after repeatedly running into the road when he was meant to be meeting his probation officer.

He was back in court the following day after causing a disturbance at Holmfirth Library.

Trayte, who suffers from mental health difficulties including a form of schizophrenia, was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years after pulling down his boxers in the phone shop.

He was told to register his details with police within three days.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said: “If you’ve got no fixed and settled address you have to go back every week and say that you’ve got no address.

“The offence is not returning within that seven day period.

“He’s staying around the Holmfirth area and slipping through the system.”

Magistrates agreed to rebail Trayte until Friday when he faces another matter at the Huddersfield court.