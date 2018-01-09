Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new law banning shops from charging for card payments is set to come into place.

Companies will no longer be able to charge any fees for credit or debit card payments from this Saturday.

It will apply to both in-store and online payments, and will include American Express, Paypal and Apple Pay, reports the Plymouth Herald.

Any UK company selling to UK consumers must follow the law - and surcharging by local councils and government agencies like the DVLA will also be banned.

It follows an EU directive, meaning companies and organisations in the EU will also be banned from applying the charge.

Currently customers should only be charged what it costs the vendor to process the debit or credit card. They shouldn't make a profit from it.

Andrew Hagger, a consumer finance expert at Moneycomms, a personal finance consultancy, said it was a positive step - but could lead to companies putting their prices up.

He told the Financial Times : “It’s a good move, although long overdue, but there is the downside as this revenue that companies have been used to getting will disappear, so what do they do?

“They will likely look to recoup it elsewhere.

“I don’t think they’ll take it lying down, so it could mean an increase in the cost of services. It’s a bit of a sting in the tail for the consumer.”

Why do businesses charge consumers to use their credit cards?

When a company makes a sale that has been paid for by a debit or credit card, it faces certain charges from its bank relating to processing the payment.

While some businesses impose a fixed fee, it’s often the case that companies will charge a small percentage of the transaction to cover this cost.

As such, the abolition of this charge could cost small businesses hundreds of pounds which they will have to make up through other means, whether its increasing prices or imposing a ‘minimum spend’ rule for card users.