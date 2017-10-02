Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a serious attack on a man outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre have released two teenagers from custody.

The 15 and 16-year-old boys, who were arrested on suspicion of assault after an alleged attack outside the restaurant at 12.41am on Sunday, were released on bail by West Yorkshire Police today (Monday).

The victim, a man in his 30s, is in a critical condition after he was injured in the attack outside the fast food chain on the corner of John William Street and Kirkgate.

The man suffered a severe head injury as a result of the assault.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the teenage boys had been bailed.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack or who may have any information. Contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting log 75 of October 1.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The incident has led to renewed concerns about late-night violence in the town centre, some of which has centred on the McDonald’s on John William Street.

In July there were mass fights on consecutive nights which led police and council officials to look into what can be done to prevent it.