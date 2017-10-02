Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rural community groups in Huddersfield can now apply for grants.

Kirkburton Parish Council awarded nearly £14,000 was awarded to 57 groups last year and is eager to help dozens more this year.

It’s open to community groups based in the parish and the small grants have proved popular in the past and help to keep local groups operating.

They can be used for a whole range of purposes such as replacement toys, summer outings, Christmas parties or even towards the insurance and rental costs.

Churches are also able to apply for a grant to contribute towards the cost of maintaining a public clock.

The grants are open to any community group with a constitution based in the Parish Council area which includes Farnley Tyas, Flockton, Grange Moor, Highburton, Kirkburton, Kirkheaton, Lascelles Hall, Lepton, Shelley, Shepley, Stocksmoor and Thurstonland.

This year there’s a new, one-off opportunity to apply for funding for youth projects. It is specifically to fund activities for young people under the age of 18. The main criteria is that the project must be ongoing and must be based in the Kirklees Kirkburton ward, which is basically the Parish Council area excluding Kirkheaton and Lepton.

Clr Raymond Franks, Kirkburton Parish Council Chairman, said “I’m so pleased that despite the current economic climate the parish council can continue to support all the local community groups in the area. I know that many groups would not be able to continue without help from the parish council.

“There are lots of people volunteering right across the parish and playing an important part in their communities, so it’s nice that the Parish Council can do its bit.”

To apply for either scheme, please download a form from the Parish Council’s website: www.kbpc.co.uk Forms are also available on request from the clerk and parish councillors. The deadline for receiving completed applications with supporting documents is Friday, October 27.