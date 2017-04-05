Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four kittens that were abandoned at a bus stop on a busy road are in desperate need of a home.

The fluffy bundles were dumped in a box at five weeks old before being rescued by Huddersfield charity, Cats Protection. Now aged 10 months, they are still without a permanent home despite their cuddly nature.

Lulu, Ziggy, Cindy and Spitfire are currently extremely timid but very affectionate with their foster carer. The saucer-eyed Lulu, in particular, hides behind her siblings but will purr happily when stroked.

Diane Armer, of Cats Protection, said: “For the right adopter, who is happy to give them time, they would be lovely pets. Failing that we are wanting to find them a farm or smallholding where they could live with somewhere to sleep at night and have food left out for them.”

All four have been spayed and microchipped and Cats Protection will take care of vaccinations, flea and worm treatments. Such is the urgency to find these kittens a home , the charity ask only for a small donation towards these costs.

To enquire about one or all of the kittens call 0345 647 2182 or visit the website www.cats.org.uk/halifax