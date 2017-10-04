Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group which wrote to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt over the future of Huddersfield’s A&E described the response as “unhelpful and ludicrous.”

The Huddersfield Over Fifties Forum (HOFF) decided to speak out about the future of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary Accident and Emergency to give the older generation a voice in the campaign to save it.

They cited a five-hour wait for an ambulance and other concerns older people have about the proposals.

But they were disappointed that the Health Secretary didn’t reply to their letter, and instead a civil servant responded under her own name and not Mr Hunt’s.

The response told the 30-strong HOFF campaigners information already in the public domain and then advised them to write to another organisation, the Independent Reconfiguration Panel.

And she ended the reply with a “I’m sorry I cannot be more helpful.”

HOFF now “fear the London-centric panel will take scant consideration of impact on local older people.”

Jean Lorriman, press secretary for HOFF, said: “A letter written by the chairman to Jeremy Hunt about the parlous situation of Huddersfield A&E and HRI has received a most unhelpful and ludicrous reply by Clare Lane, an assistant to Jeremy Hunt.

“As requested, the chairman wrote to the IRP and received a curt reply from Martin Houghton of the IRP that the organisation knew nothing of Jeremy Hunt’s commission and if and when they did they would let HOFF know.”

She described the letter as “lacking in kindness or humanity.”

HOFF will continue to press the case and speak on behalf of the older community.

To get involved their next meeting is on Thursday, October 19 at 1pm in the Old Court Room at Huddersfield Town Hall.

There will be a talk on Admiral Nurses. Admission is £2 which includes raffle and tea and biscuits and new members are welcome to join the sociable group.