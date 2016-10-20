WATCH: Marsden animators create comedy series aimed at children

What do you call a pig that knows karate?

For the punchline you’re going to have to tune into a new children’s comedy channel launched by a Marsden animation company.

Little Jokers is a new YouTube channel created by Fettle Animation and features – and is aimed at – children.

It sees schoolchildren record a selection of their favourite jokes to bring amusement to others with animation created by the team at Marsden-based Fettle Animation.

It launched at Marsden Library last week and there will be three series a week uploaded every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Animator Ryan Jones designed and directed the series and he said: “I’ve really enjoyed the challenge of taking well-known jokes and bringing them to life in animation.

“Children’s humour is also really infectious, and you just can’t help but laugh along with them.

“We hope the public will enjoy watching them as much as we have enjoyed making them.”

To watch the videos click on the link below

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHm2ATQ_lTS-94qdWOJyLPQ

Producer Kath Shackleton said: “We hope that these animations will appeal equally to cheeky children and adults who enjoy a good giggle.

“We are also inviting children get involved in developing the channel. We are asking them to send us in recordings of them telling their favourite jokes, and we will animate a selection of them for the channel.

“Details of how to do this are on our website at little-jokers.com.”

For the team at Fettle Animation it’s a step back into their love of comedy.

Kath added: “It’s a speculative venture that we hope people will love.”

The team have been working with students and graduates over the summer to animate the programmes and Ryan added: “It has been a great way for them to gain experience and they have brought a new take on classic jokes and brought their own touches to the animation.”

Fettle Animation has created programmes for a young audience before, although it was for a more serious subject. They made an animation documentary series about the children of the Holocaust for BBC Learning.