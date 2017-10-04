Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winds of up to 60mph could bring down trees and cause power cuts across Huddersfield tonight (Weds).

That’s according to weather experts, who have issued a yellow weather warning for West Yorkshire.

The warning for strong winds is in place from 10pm tonight until 9am tomorrow, and is likely to affect morning rush hour commuters.

Heavy downpours are also expected to hit the town overnight.

The Met Office said: “Westerly winds will bring gusts of 40-50 mph, and locally into 60s of mph.

The M62 is known to reduce the speed limit and even close lanes on its summit at Rishworth Moor during high winds, which often leads to heavy congestion.

The Met Office added: “In addition, rain will be heavy at times, especially over north west England and North Wales. Whilst this weather is not unusual for the time of year, it brings the potential for disruption to transport, tree damage and temporary power cuts.”