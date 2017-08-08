Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has become booze central, but would Marsden’s economy flatline without the controversial ale trail?

Brassed off locals are now questioning whether the weekend gathering, which sees hundreds of drinkers flooding into the town centre’s three pubs, is doing more harm than good.

Residents took to social media after a rare lull in full-on partying due to repair works on the rail route, leading to no trains.

And, briefly, they appeared to have re-claimed their town from the hordes of drinkers.

One asked whether the supposed financial benefits of visitors frequenting The Railway, The Shakespeare and the Riverhead Brewery Tap, plus the local Co-op and fish and chip shop, would be missed if the ale trail was axed.

Brigid Harbour wrote: “Has anyone done an assessment of what money the Drunk Trail actually brings? And where that money goes?” She added: “How many people would Marsden attract on a Saturday if they knew it wasn’t going to be full of drunken idiots? How much business is put off by the Trail?”

In a reference to stag and hen party revellers, which some locals say have hijacked the traditional real ale element of the trail, Steve Augarde wrote: “We did see one pair of bunny ears, but I guess there’s no such thing as a totally rabbit-proof fence.”

Meanwhile Adam Gent described how he frequents out-of-town hostelries, which seem to be benefiting from locals usurped by beery boozers.

“I’m not saying the Ale Trail is a good thing, but I know that I have made the conscious decision to avoid the village centre on a Saturday night,” he said.

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker said she was looking for a solution to problems caused by the Ale Trail.

“I respect the right of Ale-Trailers to enjoy themselves so long as this does not inconvenience our communities in Marsden and Slaithwaite.

“The Ale Trail is in general good for our economy. However, the rail companies and the landlords need to take some responsibility for the safety and well-being of their customers and most importantly local people.

“I want Ale-Trailers to continue to respectfully enjoy themselves so that our local businesses can prosper from the influx of customers, but most importantly I want our local residents to be able to use and enjoy their village centres at the weekends.”

She added that some of Marsden and Slaithwaite’s landlords “are proactively looking for a solution to the problems caused by the Ale Trail” and are attending community meetings to try and find a resolution to suit all.