Serial shoplifter Dean Grundell was jailed after making threats to an Examiner reporter.

He originally avoided jail to go on Jeremy Kyle but was re-arrested after missing drugs treatment.

He shouted 'You little b***h, I’m coming for you - if I get 10 or 20 years' at our reporter.

Benjamyn Lilley tried to murder his girlfriend by stabbing her in the neck with a carving fork and scissors.

He was jailed for life after being found guilty by a jury.

The judge told Lilley, of Jim Lane, Marsh, he was dangerous and a risk to any future partners.

Callum Edwards was one of the first to be convicted under a new domestic abuse law.

He was jailed for 18 months for controlling and coercive behaviour after a terrifying campaign of abuse of his girlfriend.

It included sending a photograph of himself carrying a knife after she refused to let him stay at her home.

Michael John McDonnell was jailed for four and a half years after a court heard he was traced through blood left at the scene of an offence in Salendine Nook.

McDonnell also left blood at an earlier offence when he smashed the passenger window of a Nissan Micra car on February 16 and stole two coats, a pair of glasses and a mobile phone totalling £1,000.

The court heard McDonnell was on licence at the time from a previous sentence for stealing from a vehicle.

Joseph Wilson attacked a woman in her home in Huddersfield.

Wilson knew the victim and went in after her boyfriend and his friend had gone to an off-licence leaving the front door unlocked.

He told her he was going to have sex with her and attacked her.

Wilson, 29 of Blacker Lane, Netherton, admitted sexual and common assault and was jailed for five years.

Drug dealer Andrew Wilson was locked up for 27 months after he was caught in a car with almost 100 wraps of Class A drugs.

Police officers spotted Wilson, 43, of Liversedge, driving a Renault Clio car even though he had no licence or insurance and when he parked up in Reuben Street, Liversedge, last June they asked to search the vehicle.

Prosecutor Howard Shaw told Bradford Crown Court that the officers found a white bag containing numerous individual drug deals under the driver’s seat.

He said the bag contained 62 wraps of crack cocaine and a further 35 heroin deals.

A man broke into Marsden Liberal Club to search for cash to get home after being kicked off a train for fare dodging.

Drunk Dean Walker smashed his way into the Peel Street premises in the early hours of Wednesday (April 12), fleeing with till and money from a charity box.

The 30-year-old was earlier ordered off a train at Marsden Railway Station for failing to have a valid ticket.

Walker, of Cambridge Street in Stalybridge, was jailed for 20 weeks.

Piotr Rybicki was travelling on a bus in Mirfield when another passenger saw him rubbing himself.

Ian Hudson, prosecuting, said she then realised he had a split in his jogging bottoms through which he was exposing himself.

She told the driver who stopped the bus but Rybicki pressed the emergency exist button and made off. However, he was later arrested and had since spent some time receiving psychiatric treatment.

Rybicki, 21 of Thornton Street, Westtown, Dewsbury, was locked up for two years after he admitted indecent exposure and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

A hapless robber from Dewsbury was traced because he left his fingerprints behind on his abandoned shopping.

Leeds Crown Court heard Anthony Raymond Taylor had picked up a basket and filled it with items while waiting for his moment to strike in the Co-operative store in Dewsbury Road, Ossett, on July 7 last year.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, told the court when a young boy went to the counter to buy something and the assistant opened the till Taylor put the basket down, pushed her over and snatched £245 in cash.

He ran from the store but was identified by the fingerprints on the items in the basket and has been jailed for two years.

A thug on remand for assaulting a former partner even managed to phone her from prison making further threats.

William Ingham initially sent Abigail Walker a text from HMP Doncaster saying he would be out in 12 months.

He then made calls to her later in January saying he knew where she lived threatening in one “to smash” her face in, Adam Walker prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court.

Ingham, 19 of Foldings Parade, Scholes, Cleckheaton admitted common assault, two charges of actual bodily harm assault, theft of her phone and threatening to take revenge. He was jailed for a total of three years four months.

A man has been jailed after witnesses saw him chasing a former friend down the road in Lindley holding an axe.

Leeds Crown Court heard events began on October 23 last year when the defendant Richard Belafonte received a phone call from Adam Speak accusing him of spreading gossip about him and making threats.

Belafonte decided to go round to Mr Speak’s home and ask him why he had made such a call but when the door opened Mr Speak had armed himself with a small axe.

There was a confrontation during which Belafonte punched Mr Speak in the face before managing to disarm him of the axe, receiving a cut on his hand in the process

Belafonte, 36, of Buckden Court, Chesil Bank, Quarmby, Huddersfield admitted unlawful wounding and having an offensive weapon and was jailed for 12 months with two months consecutive from the previously suspended sentence.

A man who gave police a false name after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Huddersfield turned out to be wanted on immigration offences.

Leeds Crown Court heard staff at the Ashfield Hotel in New North Road, Edgerton had called the police because of the man’s drunken and aggressive behaviour.

When they arrived he was stumbling across the road and told officers to “P..s off” saying he was all right.

Yohann Ramchelawon, 29 of no fixed address was jailed for six months after admitting attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A 36-year-old man stole a £300 TV from his mum – after she agreed he could stay overnight at her home.

Aaron Fellows, of Northstead, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to the theft which occurred on March 9.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the bench at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Fellows slept at his mum’s on March 8.

Jailing him for six weeks, the chairman of the bench, Kathryn Beney, noted that it was his second offence for theft in 12 months.

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for nine-and-half months after stealing from two shops to fund his drug addiction.

Saqib Bhatti begged magistrates to give him another chance to overcome his “evil” habit after pleading guilty to the offences.

But they ran out of patience with the 36-year-old after hearing how he had failed to comply with court orders and not even bothered to show up for hearings in the past.

A supermarket security guard was threatened with a bottle during one shoplifting incident involving Bhatti.

A taxi driver has been jailed for six months for molesting a female passenger after driving her to Meltham.

Sentencing Shahzad Yousaf at Leeds Crown Court, Recorder Ben Nolan QC said there had to be an immediate jail term so the message could go out.

“Women must know that they can trust the driver of a taxi they get into late at night,” he said.

Yousaf, 44, of Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge, was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court of sexual assault on the teenager on January 3 last year.

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for injuring a woman with a baseball bat following a “vitriolic” text row between his partner and the complainant.

Leon Lang claimed to have gone to the house in Brighouse to “diffuse” the situation with Davinna Adams, but his barrister said things got out of hand and he now regretted causing the injuries.

Lang, of Highcroft Crescent, Almondbury, picked up the baseball bat which was inside the property and aimed a blow at Miss Adams which she managed to block with her wrist.

But prosecutor Carmel Pearson told Bradford Crown Court that a second blow with the bat struck the complainant on the back of the head causing a deep cut to her scalp.

Lang was jailed for 15 months.

A drunken man found collapsed in the street in Ravensthorpe with a gun in his pocket has been jailed for five years.

David Leslie Smith, 61, told Leeds Crown Court he planned to take the weapon to Dewsbury police station after finding it hidden in his home following a visit by his drug supplier and another man.

Smith admitted possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition without a certificate.

Judge Neil Clark said it was a “sad situation” but there had to be a minimum sentence. He accepted criminals targeted vulnerable people to store items but on his own account Smith had knowingly acted as a custodian for some time after finding a “lethal weapon”.