Judges and magistrates locked up 21 people from the Huddersfield area last month.

The criminals were all convicted of crimes from attempted rape to stealing jewellery worth £140,000; drug dealing, sex abuse and kidnap.

These people are now all behind bars.

Christopher Mark Price

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Drunken Price tried to rape a woman after finding her unconscious in a Huddersfield shop doorway has been given an extended prison sentence including psychiatric treatment.

Sentencing him at Leeds Crown Court, Judge Rodney Jameson QC said the hybrid order ensured the best protection for the public.

Kitty Colley prosecuting said the victim had drunk a considerable amount on June 11 last year and was intending to walk to the bus station to lie down but did not make it that far.

Connor McCaffrey and Jordan Nettleship

A judge jailed two “trusted” workers who raided their employer’s safe and stole jewellery worth an estimated £140,000.

Managing director Mike Noble had stored the collection of jewellery and £3,000 cash in a safe at his Brighouse firm RA Technology Ltd.

But last August workers Connor McCaffrey and Jordan Nettleship used a key from his office to steal the contents over a three-day period.

Simon Harrison

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

Deighton man Simon Harrison, 34, has been jailed for 12 years after a jury found him guilty of a series of sex offences against a young girl.

Last week Harrison, of Riddings Rise, was convicted of the charges following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and this morning Judge Mushtaq Khokhar sentenced him for his crimes against the complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

During a hearing held at Bradford Crown Court the judge said Harrison’s offending had included oral rape of the girl, who was under 13, attempted rape and various types of sexual assaults.

Nicola Cliberon

A drug addict thief who preyed on the elderly and vulnerable has been jailed even though a judge was told her sister was terminally ill.

And Rastrick woman Nicola Cliberon, 45, was snared by her elderly victim who turned super sleuth to catch her.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC sentenced her to a total of 18 months in jail for her latest crimes.

James Phillips

Phillips was jailed for 15 months after he breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by contacting a 14-year-old girl on the internet and sending her an indecent picture of himself.

Leeds Crown Court heard the order was imposed in July 2014 when James Phillips was given a suspended prison sentence for two offences of causing or inciting a female to engage in sexual activity.

Adam Birkby said that case bore similarities to 27-year-old Phillips’ latest offence because it involved him contacting a 15-year-old girl on Facebook, subsequently asking her out, sending her images of himself semi-naked and receiving pictures of her in her underwear.

Kieran Rayner

Rayner helped steal almost £9,000 worth of computer equipment from a room at Huddersfield University.

Leeds Crown Court heard Rayner jumped the counter in one of the bars after catering staff had left. He broke a lock worth £20 on a refrigerator but did not steal anything from inside.

Rayner, 21, of Oaklands Drive, Soothill, Batley admitted the three offences and was jailed for 12 months.

Arron Read

“Dangerous” offender Read, who sparked a manhunt in Huddersfield after he kidnapped his teenage girlfriend, has been locked up.

Bradford Crown Court heard that 24-year-old Read had previous convictions for wounding, assault and criminal damage and a probation officer had assessed his behaviour as being “extremely manipulative and controlling.”

Robert Daniels

Cannabis grower Daniels, from Elland, has been jailed for neglecting his 88-year-old grandmother after she died in squalid conditions weighing under four stones at the house they shared.

Robert Daniels had converted part of the rented property in Ryecroft Road, Glusburn, near Keighley, into a large scale cannabis farm and his criminal activities were discovered when police and paramedics were called out following June Cox’s death in January last year.

Lewis Hamilton

Thug Lewis Hamilton was jailed after he kicked another man unconscious after chasing and attacking him in the centre of Huddersfield because he blamed him for damaging his mother’s car.

Kevin Harrison

A disqualified driver who flouted his driving ban three times has been jailed.

Kevin Harrison was subject to two periods of disqualification, including a three-year ban for dangerous driving, but was repeatedly caught by police ignoring them.

Maria Goral

Pregnant mum-of-three Maria Goral has been jailed for a year for her role in a purse-snatch gang who targeted elderly female shoppers in Huddersfield more than five years ago.

Goral, 35, who is now pregnant with a fourth child, was “wanted” by police after she failed to turn up at court back in 2012 and she was only arrested from her home in Amberley Street, Bradford, last month.

Adeel Amjid

Dewsbury man Adeel Amjid was jailed for four and a half years after he was described in court as a persistent drug dealer.

Leeds Crown Court heard evidence of Amjid’s offending was discovered on three separate occasions in just over a year.

Peter Denton

Denton, a former member of staff at a Kirklees residential school, was jailed for five years for sexual abuse of a boy over nine years.

Denton, now 64, was principal residential child welfare officer at Combs Hill School in Hall Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury when he committed the offences against the victim many years ago.

Nicola Jane Fortis

Dewsbury mother of four Fortis was jailed after she tried to smuggle five phones and drugs into Leeds prison hidden in her knickers.

Fortis was caught after she went to the visitor centre at Armley jail on July 14 last year intending to visit her partner who was serving time for armed robbery.

Andrew Bristow and Michael Peters

Bristow and Peters were jailed for more than 14 years for a string of historic child sex abuse offences.

Andrew Bristow, 48, and Michael Peters, 71, were locked up for eight-and-a-half years and six years respectively for offences committed in West Yorkshire between 2004 and 2006.

Andrew Kirkwood

Dewsbury man Kirkwood was jailed for his part in a road race in which another man killed four young people while he was driving at 140mph.

Kirkwood, 33, was sentenced to 42 weeks after pleading guilty to the encouragement of dangerous driving, after one man involved in the race with others drove into the back of a quad bike - killing young dad Ryan Beal, 20, Brandon Brown, 20, Alexandra Binns, 18, and Terrie Louise Kirby, who was celebrating her 16th birthday.

Kodie Lee Wilkinson

Drug dealer Wilkinson, from Deighton, was jailed for three years after police found crack cocaine and heroin in a hire car he was using.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court officers had received intelligence that Wilkinson might have drugs or a firearm and went armed with a search warrant last October.

Christopher Hardisty

(Photo: WYP)

Pervert Hardisty, who repeatedly raped a teenager, smirked as police brought him in for questioning.

The 48-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for 21 years after he was found guilty of multiple rapes.

Marc Christopher Booth

Booth, who assaulted his partner in breach of a restraining order, had a record for similar offences, a court heard.

Paddock man Booth had already received short prison sentences for his previous treatment of a partner, which included punching her in the face and dragging her into a cellar and threatening her with a spade.