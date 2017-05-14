Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new chief executive of Calderdale Council has been selected subject to approval by Annual Council on 17 May.

Robin Tuddenham, current Director of Communities and Service Support has been recommended for the post by the council’s Employment Committee.

The Council’s current Chief Executive, Merran McRae is leaving Calderdale next month to become the new chief executive at Wakefield Council.

Robin has worked in local government at a senior level for over 16 years at Calderdale and for Waltham Forest and Barking & Dagenham Councils in East London.

A cultured man, he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Robin said: “It’s a great honour to be recommended as the next chief executive of Calderdale Council. Calderdale has become a very special place for me since I began working here in 2010, a place of vibrant market towns, villages and beautiful countryside, a place of enterprise, with talented people and an ambition to be the best borough in the north.”

Council leader Tim Swift said: “Robin has a strong track record of achievement in Calderdale, including on the successful bid which secured £7 million from The National Lottery for the Piece Hall.”

Subject to being approved he will be in post from 19 June.