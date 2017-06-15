Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been jailed after travelling from London to Huddersfield to supply drugs after hearing of the town’s “party” scene.

Leeds Crown Court heard police searched Nelson Luke and Nathaniel Alson Andall after spotting them in a VW Polo around 3am on June 23 parked outside a 24 hour shop in Bradford Road, Huddersfield.

Andall was found to have 11 wraps of heroin and eight of crack cocaine on him while Luke had 10 individual wraps of crack cocaine in his pocket, two further packages of crack cocaine and seven of heroin on him.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said a third man in the car has already been dealt with for having criminal property and possessing one wrap of Class A drugs at the same time.

A phone seized from Luke was found to have two messages on it, one sent a week earlier asked: “Have you got b now, let me know.” The other said: “Need one of each, popular.”

Andall told police he had travelled to West Yorkshire because he had heard of parties and the party lifestyle in Huddersfield. The court heard he had a previous conviction in Jamaica for supplying cocaine and being concerned in the exportation of it.

He told a probation officer the plan to drive to Huddersfield with drugs was made after he became aware of the town’s “party scene” on social media. He said they planned to pool resources to buy the drugs and make a small profit.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Adam Birkby, representing Andall, said he had made those frank admissions to the police and the probation officer about his intentions but had clearly not realised the seriousness of his actions. “He is not the sharpest tool in the box.”

His partner was Spanish and she and their child would suffer if he was not there to support them. He had a job as a porter at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Georgina Goring, for Luke, said shortly before he had been given the news his mother had terminal cancer and he felt he needed to get away for a time. He had a cousin studying at Huddersfield University and was visiting him as part of the trip when he became involved with drugs.

“That is a decision which he deeply regrets.”

Luke, 25, of Bandstead Court, Hammersmith, was jailed for four years and Andall, 35, of Barclay Close, Fulham, for three years after admitting possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply after Judge Robin Mairs said they were serious offences.