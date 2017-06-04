Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Politicians have halted election campaigning for the second time after the attack on London Bridge last night.

It is the second time the 2017 election has been disrupted by terror atrocities, following a three-day pause after the Manchester suicide bomb of May 22.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre moved the terror threat up to critical following the Manchester Arena attack, triggering heightened security measures including the deployment of military personnel to support police under Operation Temperer.

The threat level was last weekend lowered to the second highest category of severe, meaning an attack was judged “highly likely”.

Political parties were quick to announce that they were putting their national campaigns on hold following the attack, but Theresa May was quick to deny any delay to the general election would be taking place.

The Prime Minister said it was right for election campaigns to be suspended as a mark of respect to victims but the General Election would go ahead as planned.

But she added: "Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday.

"As a country, our response must be as it has always been when we have been confronted by violence. We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “The Labour Party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “The election must go ahead as planned. It is right that we suspend our national campaigning for a short while out of respect for those affected by these tragic events, but local campaigning can and must continue.

“The remainder of this campaign must be a collective showing of defiance and pride in our democratic values.”

However, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said: “The only guarantee that will come from our choosing to stall the democratic process again will be more attacks – it is what these cowards want us to do.

“For those of us seeking to serve the people of this country, it is our duty to drive the dialogue on how best to confront and defeat this brand of terrorism.

“That is what Ukip will be doing today and beyond. Therefore, I refuse to suspend campaigning because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do.”

The London Bridge attack, which killed seven and injured at least 48, was met by an outpouring of messages from election candidates of sympathy for those affected and praise for the response of the emergency services.

And Mr Corbyn said: “My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have died and the many who have been injured.

“We will stand together to defend our common values of solidarity, humanity and justice, and will not allow terrorists to derail our democratic process.”

Brexit Secretary David Davis said he thought the break in campaigning would be “relatively brief” and that he believed election day was “locked in” to the scheduled date of Thursday, June 8.

Asked by BBC interviewer Andrew Marr if polling day could be delayed, the Brexit Secretary said: “I’m not sure it can be legally done. In order to do this, you’d have to have some change in the law and who’s going to do that?

“Parliament no longer exists. I’m not a Member of Parliament for the duration, as are none of the other people who were MPs.”

Mr Davis said it “may well be” that the attacks were intended to disrupt the election, adding: “In which case, all the more reason not to defer, not to deflect, to as far as possible within the bounds of propriety to not let this pull us off course.”